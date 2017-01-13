Epica Release 'Beyond The Matrix' Video

Frontwoman Simone Simons had the following to say, "The energy that lives within 'Beyond the Matrix' is extremely contagious. It will sweep you off your feet when the melodies enter your mind. The video embodies the spirit and liveliness of Epica. Transcend together with us and shine past the sky"

Guitarist Mark Jansen adds, "Beyond the Matrix is one of my favorite tracks to play live from our new album, as it makes the crowd go wild, so I'm happy we are releasing a video of it. We have managed to catch the energy of the song and translate it into images (& words). The song is dealing about us humans, being caught in a matrix (an illusion) because of our excessive thinking. We have lost control over our lives and accept the illusion as 'the one reality'. But if we manage to free ourselves from those shackles and become masters of our thoughts again, we can make a huge step forward in collective consciousness and will be able to look beyond the borders of our matrix. Fasten your seatbelts and enjoy the ride!!!" Watch the video here.