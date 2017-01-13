Former King Crimson Frontman Adrian Belew Plots Spring Tour

Belew will begin the trek on February 28th in Vienna, VA at Jammin Java and will crisscross the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on May 20th in Nashville, TN at 12th & Porter.

The tour will feature Belew's "power trio" which also includes bassist Julie Slick and drummer Tobias Ralph. The road trip comes as he continues work on FLUX project, including an album called FLUXbybelew Volume Two and an in-app addition entitled FLUXation Pack Two.

Adrian Belew Power Trio Tour Dates:

2/28/2017 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

3/01/2017 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

3/02/2017 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

3/03/2017 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

3/04/2017 - Burlington, VT - Artsriot

3/05/2017 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

3/07/2017 - Buffalo, NY - The Tralf

30/9/2017 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

3/10/2017 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache at The Intersection

3/11/2017 - Milwaukee, WI

3/12/2017 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

3/14/2017 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

3/17/2017 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door

3/19/2017 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

3/21/2017 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

3/22/2017 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall

3/23/2017 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

3/24/2017 - Agora Hills, CA

3/25/2017 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

3/26/2017 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

3/30/2017 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

3/31/2017 - St. Louis, MO - The Old Rock House

4/01/2017 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School Of Folk

4/02/2017 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar -

5/03/2017 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

5/04/2017 - Asheville, NC - Isis Music Hall

5/05/2017 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

5/07/2017 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

5/09/2017 - New York, NY - Iridium

5/10/2017 - New York, NY - Iridium

5/11/2017 - New York, NY - Iridium

5/12/2017 - Albany, NY - Sawyer

5/13/2017 - Montreal, QC - Le Club Soda

5/14/2017 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Jean Paul Tardif

5/16/2017 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

5/17/2017 - Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

5/18/2017 - Cincinnati, OH - 20th Century Theater

5/20/2017 - Nashville, TN - 12th & Porter