Four Year Strong Announce U.S. Rise Or Die Trying Anniversary Tour

The trek dubbed USA Takeover: Part 1 will feature support from Can't Swim, Light Years, and Sleep On It and is set to launch on March 10th in Providence, RI at The Met.

The band had the following to say, "In 2007 we put out a record called Rise or Die Trying, starting us down a path that would lead us all over the world, and drastically change our lives.

"With 2017 marking the 10 year anniversary, it's time to say thank you. Thank you to everyone that came out and supported our young band, thank you to everyone who still goes crazy at shows when we play RODT songs, and thank you to a record that gave us these last ten years.

"Over the next year we will be announcing Rise or Die Trying 10 year shows all over the world where we will be playing the record front to back. Today we announce the first set of dates in the U.S.

"We are doing these shows at smaller, intimate venues to really make it something special. Shout these songs with us. Take the stage. Jump on it. Jump off it. This is for you."

USA Takeover: Part 1 Tour Dates:

3/10 Providence, RI - The Met

3/11 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

3/12 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

3/14 Buffalo, NY - Waiting Room

3/15 Columbus, OH - Woodland Tavern

3/16 Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

3/17 Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

3/19 Chicago, IL - Double Door

3/21 Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

3/22 Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground

3/23 Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

3/24 Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

3/25 Houston, TX - Walter's

3/26 Grand Prairie, TX - So What?! Festival

3/28 Nashville, TN - The End

3/29 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

3/30 Richmond, VA - Canal Club

3/31 Washington DC - Rock and Roll Hotel

4/1 Freehold, NJ - GameChangerWorld

4/2 Amityville, NY - Revolution