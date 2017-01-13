Irontom Announce Dates With The Red Hot Chili Peppers

The band is currently wrapping up work on their debut full-length album, which is being produced by AWOLNATION's Aaron Bruno and they have recently released a music video for their track "Hookers." Watch it here

They will be joining RHCP beginning on May 11th in Pittsburgh at the Paints Arena and will be on the trek through May 29th when it hits Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome.

Frontman Harry Hayes had this to say, "It's difficult to measure just how much of an impact and influence they've had on us as a group. It's an unbelievable honor and we're so excited to get to open for them - they're truly a great rock and roll band."

Irontom dates with the Red Hot Chili Peppers:

5/11 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

5/13 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

5/14 Columbus, OH The Schottenstein Center

5/16 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

5/18 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

5/19 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena

5/21 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

5/23 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

5/26 Winnipeg, Canada MTS Centre (sold out)

5/28 Edmonton, Canada Rogers Place (sold out)

5/29 Calgary, Canada Scotiabank Saddledome (sold out)