Jim Beanz Remixes The Simpsons Theme Ahead Of Hip-Hop Episode

The long-standing hit animated TV show on FOX follows their 600th episode with a one-hour special dedicated to hip-hop with "The Great Phatsby" featuring music produced by Beanz.



"Jim Beanz produced more original music than any guest composer or producer I've ever worked with at 'The Simpsons.' We felt guilty about how much we asked him to do!," shares Matt Selman, Executive Producer "The Simpsons." "Because of Jim's amazing work, 'The Great Phatsby' has a feel unlike that of any other Simpsons episode in the history of the show.

"His creativity permeates the episode. He was so fun to collaborate with, and no matter what we threw at him, he gave us back something amazing. I would have to say that Jim Beanz made the hour-long Simpsons hip hop special... super special." Check out the remix here.