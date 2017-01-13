Morbid Angel, Suffocation, Revocation Tour Announced

The trek is set to get underway on May 23rd in Orlando, FL at The Beacham and will run until June 27th where it will be concluding in New Orleans, LA at the House of Blues.

The band had these comments and reveal their lineup for the outing, "We are excited to get back out on tour with longtime friends and death metal brothers Suffocation as main support. We have also added the technical thrash metalers Revocation and newcomers Withered to what will promise to be a great night.

"The tour will also mark the unveiling of the new lineup of Morbid Angel, featuring Scott Fuller (Annihilated, Errorgeist) on drums, and Dan Vadim Von (guitarist/frontman of the American death metal band Vadimvon) on second guitar."

Morbid Angel U.S. Tour Dates:

May 23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

May 24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

May 25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May 27 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

May 28 - Boston, MA - Brighton

May 29 - New York NY - The Gramercy Theater

May 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Small's

Jun. 01 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Jun. 02 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

Jun. 03 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

Jun. 04 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

Jun. 06 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic

Jun. 07 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada

Jun. 08 - Denver CO - Bluebird

Jun. 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Jun. 12 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

Jun. 13 - Portland, OR - Dame's

Jun. 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Social Hall

Jun. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

Jun. 17 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

Jun. 18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Jun. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

Jun. 21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine

Jun. 23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Jun. 24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

Jun. 25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Jun. 27 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues