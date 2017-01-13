|
Singled Out: Empyrean Throne's Haereticus Stellarum Part II
.
Empyrean Throne just released their new single "Haereticus Stellarum Part II" from their forthcoming album ""Chaosborne" and to celebrate we asked vocalist Andrew Knudsen to tell us about the track. Here is the story: "No prison can stifle this hunger […] Desires of molten iron…" these are the words that best describe Empyrean Throne. Taken from our new single, Haereticus Stellarum Part II, we wanted to send a clear message: we are a group of fire-wielding chaos gnostic foot soldiers that will trample those who try and stand in our way or silence our voice. The song at its core is an emancipation of the spiritual and is an invocation of the hidden power within the individual. It is ritualistic in nature, make no mistake. It is a call to ignite the inner flame. It serves as a conduit of power by the Undercurrent of Chaos for the individual. It is the final song of the concept storyline on our debut record, "Chaosborne," and we wanted to make it sound as visceral, raw, lumbering, and haunting as possible. As a band, we believe and promote Chaos Gnosticism and Liberation Ideology. It is an extreme form of gnostic teaching that focuses on the individual and the power that they can harness. Haereticus Stellarum Part II is, at its core, about ascension or the achievement of enlightenment. In this spiritual realm, there exist three veils through which one must cross in order to ascend. These veils are Chasek, Bohu, and Tobu. The symbols for these three veils appear on the banners of each stage of the ritual in the music video. To pierce these veils requires sacrifice on the individual's behalf. Performing the crossing of these perspective thresholds is the striking Luzia Lowe, a fellow left-hand path foot soldier. This song represents the triumph of what this band has set out to achieve and become with the release of our debut record Chaosborne. Empyrean Throne has gone through several trials and tribulations. These experiences have made us battle-hardened, cunning, and ready to stand the tests of the unknown. With every challenge, we seek opportunity. With every pitfall we encounter, we never despair, but turn our energy toward the course of action that will direct Empyrean Throne to new heights. We know not what the future holds and which roads Empyrean Throne is destined to travel. However, we embrace the changes and challenges that lie before us. The hunger inside us cannot be stifled and our desires burn with passion and willful resolve. We worship Chaos, and embrace its mantle as we prepare for a new chapter in this band's history and a new journey in our lives. Into Chaos, Towards the Beyond, Ever Vigilant. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself as you watch the music video for the track here and learn more about the album right here!
