Slayer Release Preview OF Repentless Comic Book Series

The comic book series is based on Slayer's "Repentless" music videos, written and directed by B.J. McDonnell (Hatchet III) and scripted by director/ producer Jon Schnepp (Metalocalypse, The Venture Bros., The Death of Superman Lives).

"Twilight Zone" artist Guiu Vilanova created the inside artwork, while Eisner Award-winning British comics artist Glenn Fabry drew Issue #1's cover, and Eric Powell (The Goon, Hillbilly) created the variant cover.

Slayer's Tom Araya had this to say, "We're telling the story that we've always told about society and how humans treat each other." Check out the preview here.