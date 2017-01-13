Vanilla Fudge Launch Their 50 & Still Rockin' Tour

The tour continues tonight (January 13th) in New York City at BB King Blues and the veteran group has announced dates that so far run until April 22nd with a show in Palm Springs at the Fantasy Springs Casino.

The current lineup of the group features original members Mark Stein (keyboards/lead vocals), Carmine Appice (drums/vocals), Vinnie Martell (guitar/ vocals), as well as bassist Pete Bremy.

Stein had this to say, "There are very few acts that can say they lasted 50 years with the majority of their original members intact. There is a very special chemistry to the Fudge that only the four of us can create. We've tried the band with different members and it's not the same; this is the real thing. I think what makes us so unique is that the music of Vanilla Fudge remains the same while always changing."

Martell commented, "Our music transcends generational lines. Our old fans now bring their kids and grandkids to our shows...We've evolved as musicians while remaining true to our psychedelic symphonic vibe. It is a big rush for us to see so many age groups digging our music."

Appice adds, "We are doing what we have always done best: taking timeless pop and soul classics and giving them a completely new musical landscape. The songs are always familiar but they have never sounded like this before. It's about discovering new artistic boundaries and breaking past that line."

Touring isn't the only thing on tap for them in 2017, they revealed that they plan to release a new CD/DVD entitled "Live At Sweden Rocks" with release details still to be announced.

Announced Vanilla Fudge 50 & Still Rockin' Tour Dates:

January 12 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

January 13 - New York, NY - BB King Blues

January 14 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Music Hall

Feb 27 - Mar 4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Flower Power Cruise

March 4 - Melbourne, FL - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

March 5 - St. Petersburg, FL - The Palladium

March 7 - Coral Springs, FL - Coral Springs Center for the Arts

April 5 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts

April 6 - Shirley, MA - Bull Run

April 7 - Riverhead, NY - Suffolk Theater

April 8 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

April 20 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi's

April 22 - Palm Springs, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino