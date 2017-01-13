Wayne's World 25th Anniversary Event Announced

(BPM) Wayne's World's 25th anniversary will be celebrated with a special theatrical event which will see the film returning to movie theaters across the U.S. on February 7th and 8th, 2017. The special events will include an exclusive introduction by Peter Travers (Rolling Stone Magazine and ABC-TV) and a videotaped chat with the director and cast members after the film. Wayne's World was originally released on February 14, 1992.



Paramount Home Media Distribution also will celebrate the anniversary with a Wayne's World Double Feature on DVD and Digital HD, arriving February 14, 2017. Plus, Wayne's World will be available on iTunes with new-to-digital extras, including a Director's Commentary and Making-Of featurette. Tickets for the February 7th and 8th events may be purchased here.

