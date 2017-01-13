Wintersun Reveal More Details For New Album The Forest Seasons

Frontman Jari Mäenpää had this to say about the album title announcement, "That's right folks, we'll leave you pondering a bit what this name means. Next week we'll release the album tracklist and everything will become very clear to you! Promise!"

The title reveal follows lengthy comments from Jari last week about the new effort: "So what is IT? IT is a NEW ALBUM and it is 100% done! And no, that's not the name of the album. This album will be something new and different, but equally great or perhaps even better in some ways. Over 53 minutes of solid WINTERSUN material (with no intro tracks) and with a killer concept!

"This album will be THE 3rd FULL LENGTH WINTERSUN album. We will release the name of it soon and other details such as the track list etc. We're gonna start putting the pieces of the puzzle together for you guys, how it's going to be released and what will happen... It will be a whole new experience! It will all make sense to you very soon!

"And this album is not the only thing we've done, not by a long shot! In fact your minds will be blown soon! That is a guarantee. So click the notifications ON in our WINTERSUN page, if you don't want to miss out on the new album! (Because of Facebook algorithm reach limit). THANKS GUYS!