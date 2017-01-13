dada Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on February 16th in Agoura Hills, CA at the Canyon Club and will finish up on March 8th in Phoenix, AZ at the Rogue Bar. Watch the promo video here.

In addition to dada, the shows will also include a special "mini-set" of original material from 7Horse, which features dada members Phil Leavitt and Joie Calio.

dada Forever Tour Dates:

2/16/17 Canyon Club Agoura Hills, CA

2/17/17 The Rose Pasadena, CA

2/18/17 Coach House Orange Country, CA

2/19/17 Hotel Utah San Francisco. CA with 7Horse

2/21/17 Bunkhouse Saloon Las Vegas, NV

2/22/17 Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT

2/23/17 The Blue Bird Denver, CO

2/25/17 Riot Room Kansas City. MO

2/27/17 Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH

2/28/17 Sculley's Columbus, OH

3/1/17 Shank Hall Milwaukee, WI

3/2/17 The Double Door Chicago, IL

3/3/17 The Amsterdam Bar and Hall Minneapolis/St Paul. MN

3/4/17 Firebird St. Louis, MO

3/6/17 Three Links Dallas, TX

3/8/17 Rogue Bar Phoenix, AZ