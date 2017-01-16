ASAP Rocky Takes On His Critics

Rocky's last album was At. Long. Last. A$AP which was released back in May 2015 and drew mixed reviews from the critics who even went as far to call the New York lyricist overrated.

"Nonsense is nonsense and even though I shouldn't pay attention to it, I'm with the nonsense sometimes," he said. 'I'm a Lord, that's disrespectful to the culture to even play with me like that. Would you call Michael Jackson overrated? I look at myself in the same light, I don't give a f— if my stadiums and my domes ain't packed out like his were. I'm gonna get there, hopefully. It's just like motivation to s— on n—-s again because when I'm on my bulls—- n—–s like 'He too full of himself, he going too hard, how you keep up with this,' but now, last year, my whole thing, my motive was I wanted people to acknowledge me as a creative and an entrepreneur." Read more here.