Armored Saint Release March Of The Saint and Aftermath Live Videos

The clips promote their new album "Carpe Noctem", which is set to be released on the February 24th, and is the veteran group's first live record since 1989's "Saints Will Conquer."

"Carpe Noctem" was recorded during the band's set at the Wacken Festival in 2015, as well as their headlining show in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Watch the "Aftermath" video here and the "March of the Saints" here.