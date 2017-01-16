Chris Brown Vs. Soulja Boy Odds Revealed

Last week odds for the matchup were released. Online odds maker Bovada lists Brown as the favorite going off at -160. However, they don't anticipate a one-sided fight, Soulja has been given odds of +125 to beat Brown.

To put it in context: when Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao famously fought back in 2015 Mayweather was the favorite at -200, while Pacquaio's had a +160 odds of winning. As predicted, Mayweather won that fight. Read more here.