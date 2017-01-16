Darkest Hour Launching Limited Edition Beer

The German-style Helles lager, which will be called "Savor The Swill" and was created by DC Brau Brewing Company, will be unveiled in company's the "tasting room on Saturday, February 11th on draft and in can. The band members will be on site for a special meet and greet during growler hours," according to the announcement.

Darkest Hour's Mike Schleibaum had this to say, "Almost any DC Brau beer pairs with a metal/punk rock show nicely. We've been drinkers of the Brau for a while now, but after getting to know their staff as well as the community that surrounds DC Brau, there is no question this feels like home, it is an honor to partner them.

"Their dedication to the DIY business community, Washington D.C. at large, their neighborhood, their employees, the local music scene, and of course the enjoyers of the beer they produce has shown through bright and clear as we have worked with them."

The beer launch comes ahead of the band's March 10th release of their new studio album "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora."