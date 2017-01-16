Dierks Bentley Gets Personal With 'Black' Video

That might have something to do with his co-star. Bentley's wife Cassidy appears in the video, which they shot in Reykjavik, Iceland. "Black" is the title track on Bentley's latest album, a project detailing his marriage to Cassidy and the ups and downs they've faced. But there's even more significance to the title because "Black" is Cassidy's maiden name.

Bentley had to talk Cassidy into appearing on camera because she's shy, but once she saw the finished product she knew they'd done something special. "When I think about intimacy, you do go through these landscapes together that are totally foreign that you've never been in," she said about the video's central theme. Read more here.