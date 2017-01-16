Ed Sheeran Talks New Single 'Shape of You'



"'Shape of You' came very quickly," he tells Radio.com. "It was only really finished a month ago, it was one of four songs written in a day." He notes that the song was originally much more sparse: "It was just the marimba and the vocal [originally]."

And at first, he considered giving "Shape of You" to Rihanna, but then decided that the line about "Putting 'Van the Man' on the jukebox" — a reference to Van Morrison — might not work for her. He tells Radio.com that he may have been wrong about that, and that the lyrics may have worked for Rihanna.

"You know what, she's the type of person who probably is banging Van Morrison. But I'm glad I kept it, I don't want to be just a one-trick pony and just do acoustic songwriter ballads, so it's nice to have something like that to put out there. "Read more here.