Former Guns N' Roses Star Out Of Comfort Zone Without Duff

With McKagan now back with Guns N' Roses for the partial band reunion, something Sorum has not been invited to take part in, the drummer is now fostering a bond with a new bassist in Kings of Chaos.

In an interview with Rob rush on the 94.3 Shark radio station, Sorum said: ""You know, I've got Robert DeLeo playing bass now [for Kings of Chaos], and we did the Hollywood Vampires together, and man, that guy is a musician.

"And it's a great thing to get out of my comfort zone, because Duff McKagan was my bass player for 25 years. We did multiple bands together - Neurotic Outsiders and Velvet Revolver and Kings of Chaos and of course Guns N' Roses."

He continued: "So it was good for me, because when you are a bass-player-[drummer] rhythm section, you create a bond and you kind of go through life with that guy, and I've always been his drummer and he's been my bass player.

"So when they went out there to do it [without me], I was, like, 'Oh, okay. Well, that's weird.' But it wasn't his decision, obviously. So I'm doing my thing, and I'm moving forward, and I get to run my own band which is great; I'm the boss.

"The only problem is everyone asks you questions all the time, so you've gotta be prepared for that, to be the boss of the band." Read more here.