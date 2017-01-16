HammerFall Mark Tour Kick Off With New Live Video

The new live clip was recording during the Bamberg, Germany stop of their World Wide Revolution tour which took place at the Brose Arena on February 7th, 2015.

The group kicked off their current European tour, featuring support from Gloryhammer and Lancer, last Thursday (Jan 12) in Bremen, Germany and guitarist Oscar Dronjak had the following to say: "We got exactly the support bands we wanted.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Lancer will be thoroughly enjoyed by all our fans, and Gloryhammer's mighty and epic music will be the perfect lead-in to the HammerFall show that will follow. The World Wide (r)Evolution was a resounding success on every level with half of the shows sold out, and we can't wait to get back on stage again to have a gigantic heavy metal party every night with all our Templar friends!" Watch the video here.