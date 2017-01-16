Quiet Riot Headlining Rainbow Bar And Grill's 45th Anniversary

The concert celebration will be taking place on an outdoor stage at the famed venue on Sunday April 23rd and will also include performances from Jetboy, Westfield Massacre, Streetwalkin Cheetahs and Black N Blue.

According to the announcement, the doors for the event will open at 2 PM and admission to the outdoor stage will be free with a minimum two drink purchase. Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali had the following to say "Get ready to Bang Your Head and Feel The Noize on the Sunset Strip."