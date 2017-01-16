Stephen Pearcy Downplays Bobby Blotzer's Role In Ratt

Pearcy spoke with Sleaze Roxx about the return of Ratt and was asked "what role did [Blotzer] really play in Ratt aside from playing the drums?" and the frontman responded, "Played drums and a pain in the a**."

He then elaborated, "The songs that he did get credit [for], we just threw him a bone. He had nothing to do with writing those songs. It's just to stop the complaining. It's like you calm the mad dog. Throw him a bone. And even on those later albums, those songs that he was able to do were not Ratt songs. They were not up to par.

"There were other people involved and you don't find out until after the fact so you know, you live and learn. It's one thing to make a living. It's another to make it on somebody else's music. Just because you were in this band doesn't mean you have control over every aspect of this band [music] you didn't write. Eventually, you're going to have to pay up." Check out the full interview here.