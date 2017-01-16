Thy Art Is Murder Reunion With CJ McMahon Speculation After Fest Jam

McMahon left the band back in late 2015 but surprised fans by joining the group at the music festival. Video footage has surfaced from the appearance and the singer made comments that make it sound like this was not just a one off reunion.

He told the audience (via Lambgoat), "I was a drug addict, I was a broke musician, and I had some f***ing issues... I got married, I did some f***ing soul searching, and now I'm back to take over the world with my fine brothers."

He then added that he was "coming back to join [his] brothers in world domination." Watch the video here.