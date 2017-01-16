Trauma Joined By Former Danzig Guitarist

The band had this to say about the addition to their lineup, "Joe has been in many bands over the years and has toured the globe. He was in Danzig and Deconstruct. Trauma is very pleased to have Joe on board touring and writing new material!"

Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton was a member of the Bay Area band prior to joining the trash legends. The group will be taking part in this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will set sail from Ft. Lauderdale on February 2nd aboard the Royal Caribbean's Independence Of The Seas.

Drummer Kris Gustofson says "Trauma is delighted and honored to be playing on the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise with some of the best bands in metal. This is going to be a blast and we look forward to putting the pedal to the metal." Find more details here.