Unruly Child Stream New Song 'She Can't Go Home'

The new studio effort features Marcie Free (vocalist - King Kobra, Signal), Bruce Gowdy (guitarist - Stone Fury, World Trade), and Guy Allison (keyboardist - Lodgic, World Trade, Doobie Brothers) along with the original rhythm section from their first album, drummer Jay Schellen (Hurricane, World Trade, current touring member of YES) and bassist Larry Antonino (Pablo Cruise).

Allison had this to say, "Early in 2016, we decided to make time and give it a go once again with all five Unruly Child members. The new album, Can't Go Home, has now become my favourite set of Unruly Child Band songs and performances ever. True story!"

Free adds, "We are so excited with this new album coming out in February. And if you find that you still got the heebie-jeebies after that and are in need of another transfusion of Unruly - try a shot of our new box set coming out too! It's got practically everything we've ever done in it and that should hold over even the most shakiest UC junkies for at least as long as it takes before we hit your area for some live shows! So come on get on board baby! The UC Train is about to blast off!!" Stream the song here.