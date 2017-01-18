ASAP Ferg Guests On Kirk Knight's New Track 'Setup'

The gritty track is a quick one at just over two minutes long, but in that time the pair get their message across. "Setup" finds A$AP Ferg and Knight over everyone's BS and threatening retaliation to anyone who keeps it up.

The song appears ahead of A$AP Mob's annual tribute to A$AP Yams, who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2015. Yams Day will take place on January 18th at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. Besides A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky and other members of the A$AP Mob crew, the line-up includes several big and burgeoning names. Joey Badass, Danny Brown, Lil Uzi Vert, the Flatbush Zombies, Cam'ron, T-Pain and Tyler, the Creator will all perform. Listen to the explicit "Setup" here.