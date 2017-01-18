A Perfect Circle May Reveal New Music This Year

The band cofounder Howerdel sat down for an interview to discuss A Perfect Circle's recently announced U.S. tour dates, their first in six years and he revealed that fans may soon get the first new music from the acclaimed group since their 2004 album "Emotive".

He said cautiously, "We're not promising anything, but I have every intention of doing my best to have us playing some new tracks during this run, with the idea that new music is coming very soon after."

He then added, "It felt similar to me to the very first thing we ever did. When Maynard and I first started talking about working together in 1999, we collaborated on two songs, and the idea hatched to, 'Let's do a live show,' and let that fire under our ass be what's going to propel us to finish this music …

"And we approached it the same way this year. I said, 'We're gonna do shows,' and with those shows there's the hope of having some new music to go along with the shows. So let's let that be the thing that puts us in a panic mode."