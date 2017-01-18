|
Aerosmith and Los Lobos Stars Join Experience Hendrix Tour
.
The 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour just added more star power with the announcement that Aerosmith's Brad Whitford and David Hidalgo And Cesar Rosas from Los Lobos will be joining a few of the stops of this year's installment of the annual tribute tour. They will be joining the lineup for select dates on the trek which will also include Buddy Guy, Black Label Society and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Keb' Mo', Doyle Bramhall II, Ana Popovic, The Slide Brothers, Mato Nanji from Indigenous, Beth Hart, and Jimi Hendrix Experience/Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox. Brad Whitford will be taking part at the stops in Jackson (MS), Houston and San Antonio. He had this to say about his previous experience on the tour "It's such a wonderful atmosphere. Sometimes we'd get on the bus and travel at night and we're watching old Hendrix videos. It just doesn't stop. It's a great group of people." Whitford added this about his appreciation for Jimi Hendrix. "He had a really deep understanding and knowledge of blues. I don't know where it came from. We all try and cop that feel. We can't quite nail it, but it sure is fun to try and emulate some of what he did. There are a lot of good lessons in that." Los Lobos vocalist/guitarists David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas are scheduled to perform at the shows between March 9th-11th. The tour is set to kick off on February 17th in Portland, OR at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall and will finish on March 26th in Prior Lake, MN at the Mystic Showroom. 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour Dates:
2017 Experience Hendrix Tour Dates:
