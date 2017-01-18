Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Aerosmith and Los Lobos Stars Join Experience Hendrix Tour
01-18-2017
The 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour just added more star power with the announcement that Aerosmith's Brad Whitford and David Hidalgo And Cesar Rosas from Los Lobos will be joining a few of the stops of this year's installment of the annual tribute tour.

They will be joining the lineup for select dates on the trek which will also include Buddy Guy, Black Label Society and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Keb' Mo', Doyle Bramhall II, Ana Popovic, The Slide Brothers, Mato Nanji from Indigenous, Beth Hart, and Jimi Hendrix Experience/Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox.

Brad Whitford will be taking part at the stops in Jackson (MS), Houston and San Antonio. He had this to say about his previous experience on the tour "It's such a wonderful atmosphere. Sometimes we'd get on the bus and travel at night and we're watching old Hendrix videos. It just doesn't stop. It's a great group of people."

Whitford added this about his appreciation for Jimi Hendrix. "He had a really deep understanding and knowledge of blues. I don't know where it came from. We all try and cop that feel. We can't quite nail it, but it sure is fun to try and emulate some of what he did. There are a lot of good lessons in that."

Los Lobos vocalist/guitarists David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas are scheduled to perform at the shows between March 9th-11th. The tour is set to kick off on February 17th in Portland, OR at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall and will finish on March 26th in Prior Lake, MN at the Mystic Showroom.

2017 Experience Hendrix Tour Dates:
02/17 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
02/18 Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
02/19 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
02/20 Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts
02/22 Davis, CA - Jackson Hall at the Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts
02/23 Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Performing Arts
02/24 Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater
02/25 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort & Casino
02/28 Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theater at the Mesa Arts Center
03/1 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
03/3 Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
03/4 Valley Center, CA - Events Center at Harrah's Resort Southern California
03/6 Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
03/7 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
03/9 Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
03/10 Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
03/11 Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
03/12 San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
03/15 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
03/16 Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
03/17 Tulsa, OK - The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
03/18 St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House
03/19 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
03/21 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
03/22 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre
03/23 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
03/24 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
03/25 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
03/26 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Showroom at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

