Aerosmith and Los Lobos Stars Join Experience Hendrix Tour

They will be joining the lineup for select dates on the trek which will also include Buddy Guy, Black Label Society and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Keb' Mo', Doyle Bramhall II, Ana Popovic, The Slide Brothers, Mato Nanji from Indigenous, Beth Hart, and Jimi Hendrix Experience/Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox.

Brad Whitford will be taking part at the stops in Jackson (MS), Houston and San Antonio. He had this to say about his previous experience on the tour "It's such a wonderful atmosphere. Sometimes we'd get on the bus and travel at night and we're watching old Hendrix videos. It just doesn't stop. It's a great group of people."

Whitford added this about his appreciation for Jimi Hendrix. "He had a really deep understanding and knowledge of blues. I don't know where it came from. We all try and cop that feel. We can't quite nail it, but it sure is fun to try and emulate some of what he did. There are a lot of good lessons in that."

Los Lobos vocalist/guitarists David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas are scheduled to perform at the shows between March 9th-11th. The tour is set to kick off on February 17th in Portland, OR at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall and will finish on March 26th in Prior Lake, MN at the Mystic Showroom.

2017 Experience Hendrix Tour Dates:

02/17 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

02/18 Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

02/19 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

02/20 Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts

02/22 Davis, CA - Jackson Hall at the Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts

02/23 Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Performing Arts

02/24 Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

02/25 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

02/28 Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theater at the Mesa Arts Center

03/1 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

03/3 Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

03/4 Valley Center, CA - Events Center at Harrah's Resort Southern California

03/6 Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

03/7 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

03/9 Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

03/10 Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

03/11 Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

03/12 San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

03/15 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

03/16 Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

03/17 Tulsa, OK - The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

03/18 St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House

03/19 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

03/21 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

03/22 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

03/23 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

03/24 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

03/25 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

03/26 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Showroom at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel