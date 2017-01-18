Arch Enemy Release As The Stages Burn Trailer

01-18-2017

Arch Enemy have released a trailer for their forthcoming DVD/Blu-Ray live release "As The Stages Burn!," which is set to hit stores on March 31st, 2017.



The release will feature footage that was captured by 13 cameras during the band's headline performance at Wacken Open Air music festival back in 2016 and the bonus material will include behind the scenes footage, the music videos from their "War Eternal" album, a previously unreleased "Time Is Black" video, as well as portions of their "Tokyo Sacrifice" live DVD. "As The Stages Burn!" is set to be released in the following formats" limited edition CD+DVD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP+DVD and as digital album. Europe will also be offering fans a Ltd. Deluxe CD+DVD+Blu-ray Box Set. Watch the trailer here.