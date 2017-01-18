Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Billy Corgan Fuels Hope For Smashing Pumpkins Reunion
01-18-2017
Smashing Pumpkins

(New Rock Times) Billy Corgan has fuelled hopes of a potential Smashing Pumpkins reunion by revealing he is in regular contact, and on good terms with some of his ex-band members.

The Pumpkins frontman and founder has patched up his differences with each of his founding member band mates in recent years, including D'Arcy Wretzky who he didn't speak to for almost 20-years.

Chicago Radio station WLUP report that a reunion could happen but it wouldn't be a long term thing. "I just talked to guitarist James Iha the other day, things look good for us getting together to play. We're talking about it, we'll see," he said.

"The reunion thing is always a bit weird, because then people come in with their expectations. So my whole thing is if we're going to do it, I think we do it to make people happy, and not go against the tide of what people would want to hear and that type of stuff, but my interest in it is sort of limited. I'm not going to do it for 14 years of my life." Read more here.

New Rock Times is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright New Rock Times- Excerpted here with permission.

