Black Sabbath Members Curate New 31-Track Release

Rhino has announced that they will be releasing "The Ultimate Collection" on February 3rd, which will feature 31 classic tracks and was curated by the band members.

The compilation will be released in standard 2-CD and digital formats as well as a limited edition "Crucifold" 4-LP heavyweight vinyl version that will be housed in a case in the shape of a cross.

The tracks on the release were remastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce (Motorhead, Deep Purple, Lou Reed, Iggy & The Stooges).

Disc One

1. Paranoid

2. Never Say Die

3. Iron Man

4. Black Sabbath

5. Children Of The Grave

6. Fairies Wear Boots

7. Changes

8. Rat Salad

9. Sweet Leaf

10. War Pigs

11. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

12. Hole In The Sky

13. Symptom Of The Universe

Disc Two

1. Dirty Women

2. Evil Woman, Don't Play Your Games With Me

3. A Hard Road

4. Lord Of This World

5. Into The Void

6. Behind The Wall Of Sleep

7. Snowblind

8. Tomorrow's Dream

9. The Wizard

10. N.I.B.

11. Electric Funeral

12. Embryo

13. Killing Yourself To Live

14. Am I Going Insane

15. Wicked World

16. It's Alright