Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Announce U.S. Tour

Dave Matthews has announced that he will be teaming up with his frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds to launch acoustic tours of the United States and Europe this spring.

They will kick things off with the previously announced Dave & Tim Riviera Maya three day event that will be taking place in Mexico on February 23rd through 25th.

A month later they will launch their European tour with a two night stand at the Eventim Apollo in London and March 20th and 21st and will wrap up that trek on April 11th.

The U.S. tour will get underway on May 3rd in Tuscaloosa, AL at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre and will run until June 18th when they will conclude with the final show in Columbia, MD at the Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds U.S. Dates:

5/3 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

5/6 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre

5/7 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre

5/31 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

6/2 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

6/3 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

6/4 Canandaigua, NY CMAC

6/6 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

6/7 Holmdel, NY PNC Bank Arts Center

6/10 Chicago, IL Northerly Island

6/11 Chicago, IL Northerly Island

6/13 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/14 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

6/16 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/17 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/18 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion



Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds European Dates:

3/20 London, England Eventim Apollo

3/21 London, England Eventim Apollo

3/23 Dublin, EI Olympia Theatre

3/25 Groningen, NL De Oosterpoort

3/26 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live (Heineken Music Hall)

3/27 Koln, DE Palladium

3/29 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

3/30 Berlin, DE Columbiahalle

4/1 Vienna, AT Wiener Konzerthaus

4/2 Prague, CZ Forum Karlin

4/4 Torino, IT Teatro Colosseo

4/6 Padova, IT Gran Teatro Geox

4/7 Milan, IT Teatro Arcimboldi

4/10 Lisbon, PT Coliseu Lisboa

4/11 Porto, PT Coliseu Porto