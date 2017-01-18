Deserted Fear Release 'Open Their Gates' Video

01-18-2017

.

Deserted Fear have released a new music video for their track "Open Their Gates". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Dead Shores Rising", which is set to be released on January 27th.



They had the following to say about the new clip, "While you guys are freezing your asses off, we are reminiscing about our last summer. With our latest video, we would love you to take part in our trip to nature - maybe this will distract you from those low temperatures. "It got pretty hot and sometimes things happen to be different than you thought, but see for yourselves. One thing is for sure, summer will come! With these words in mind, enjoy 'Open Their Gates'!" Watch the video here.