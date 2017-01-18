|
Idina Menzel Announces North American Tour
Idina Menzel has announced the details for the North American leg of her 2017 world tour that she is launching this spring and summer in support of her 2016 album "idina". The tour leg is scheduled to kick off on April 7 in Uniondale, NY at the Nassau Coliseum and will be concluding on September 3rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre. Prior to the American dates, Medzel will be traveling to Japan for a handful of dates beginning on March 29th in Osaka. She has announced additional Japanese dates in Nagoya and Tokyo. Details for the European leg are expected to be announced soon. Idina Menzel 2017 Tour Dates:
