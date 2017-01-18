Idina Menzel Announces North American Tour

The tour leg is scheduled to kick off on April 7 in Uniondale, NY at the Nassau Coliseum and will be concluding on September 3rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre.

Prior to the American dates, Medzel will be traveling to Japan for a handful of dates beginning on March 29th in Osaka. She has announced additional Japanese dates in Nagoya and Tokyo.

Details for the European leg are expected to be announced soon.

Idina Menzel 2017 Tour Dates:

03/29 - Osaka, Japan - Osaka Festival Hall

03/30 - Nagoya, Japan - Nagoya Shi Kokaido

04/1 - Tokyo, Japan - Nippon Budokan

04/7 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

04/14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

05/19 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theatre

05/20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Resort Spa & Casino- Event Center

05/24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center (Au Rene Theater)

05/25 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

05/26 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

05/27 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

07/7 - Mashantucket, CT - The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

07/8 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/9 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

07/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall

07/12 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

07/14 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

07/15 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands PAC

07/16 - Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion

07/18 - Baltimore, MD - Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric

07/19 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

07/21 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/22 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

07/25 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

07/26 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

07/28 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

07/29 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

07/30 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre

08/1 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

08/2 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

08/4 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

08/5 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

08/6 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

08/11 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/12 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

08/13 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

08/15 - St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre

08/16 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

08/18 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

08/19 - Layton, UT - Edward A. Kenley Centennial Amphitheater

08/22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park Concerts

08/23 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

08/25 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

08/26 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

08/27 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/1 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theater

09/2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl @ The Palms Casino Resort

09/3 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre