KISS Won't Make New Albums Due To Filesharing

The KISS mainman was speaking on The SDR Show and when questioned as to what keeps the band recording new music after four decades in the industry he responded.

"That's less of an incentive, because downloading and file sharing. People have convinced themselves they don't wanna pay for stuff," he said. "And last time I checked, KISS is not a charity. We're philanthropic, but I'll be the one that decides how much I give and where. I don't want some college kid to decide, 'You have enough money. I don't wanna pay for your record.' Okay, then go download and Radiohead record and see what happ… No, I ain't about that."

He added: "Make a distinction between commerce and philanthropy. So the idea of doing another Kiss record, unless and if there's a financial model that works, personally I'm not interested in it." Read more here.