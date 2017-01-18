Lady Gaga 'Training' For Super Bowl Performance

Gaga will "perform" on February 5 in Houston, Texas and she's taking preparation very seriously. In several photos uploaded to Instagram the singer shows that she's hard at work with her trainer and dancers to put on a memorable performance.

"Training. Everyday all day," she captions a photo on Monday (Jan. 16) while working out outside on a yoga mat beside her trainer. She even built a tent in her backyard so she and her dancers could prepare.

"SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u!" she writes alongside a video clip. Read more and see the posts here.