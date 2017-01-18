Lil Wayne 'Tha Carter V' Track Clip Goes Online

The track reportedly appears on Tha Carter V. "Life of Mr. Carter" has a steady rhythm, but it's Weezy's verses that reveal his talent. He's looking for a lady to stand by his side and remain true to the end.

"Especially when these hoes ain't right, these hoes ain't loyal/ What's wrong or right, and what's the order," he raps, before illustrating the type of woman he needs with "I'll be A-OK as long as my wife could cook a quarter/ Type of s–t I won't take for granted." Listen to "Life of Mr. Carter" here.