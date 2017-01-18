ONI Release Horror Themed Video Featuring Lamb of God's Randy Blythe

The video was directed and edited by Abraham Roofeh and was created as mini serial killer-themed horror film. Blythe had the following to say about the new clip:

"What a super creepy video! Horror fans will love it - the production is Hollywood film-quality. It looks like something out of a SAW or Hostel movie. I had a lot of fun with the ONI guys recording this track, and it's cool to see the music set to such dramatic scenery. Nightmares..." Watch the video here.