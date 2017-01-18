Ozomatli Announce Special Album Release Event

The show will include appearances and performances by special guests including featured performers on the record and the inspirations behind the music.

Non-Stop was born from the concept of fusing two of music's most powerful traditions: classic and contemporary Mexican songs and signature Jamaican riddims. This record will be released by Cleopatra Records and consists of 14 iconic songs from the past century, re-imagined and re-born with the help of producers Sly & Robbie, one of Jamaica's most accomplished and respected drum and bass duos.

Ozomatli - Wil-Dog Abers (Bass, marimbula); Ulises Bella (Saxophone, Melodica, Guitar, Vocals); Justin "El Nino" Poree (Percussion, Vocals Rap); Raul "El Bully" Pacheco (Lead Guitar, Vocals); Asdru Sierra (Lead Vocals, Trumpet, Keyboard)

Tracklist:

You're Missing - Originally by Cafe Tacuba

Como La Flor - Originally by Selena

Oye Mi Amor - Originally by Maná

Besame Mucho feat. Herb Alpert - Originally by Consuelo Velazquez

Noa Noa feat. Juanes - Originally by Juan Gabriel

La Bamba feat. Kyle McDonald (Slightly Stoopid) - Originally by Ritchie Valens

Solamente Una Vez feat. Gaby Moreno - Originally by Luis Miguel

Andar Conmigo feat. Regulo Caro - Originally by Julieta Venegas

De Paisano A Paisano - Originally by Los Tigres del Norte

Evil Ways - Originally by Santana

Tragos Amargos feat. Voices of Rancho - Originally by Ramon Ayala

Volver Volver feat. Mariachi Divas - Originally by Vicente Fernandez

Land of 1000 Dances feat. Chali 2na & G. Love - Originally by Wilson Pickett

Come and Get Your Love - Originally by Redbone