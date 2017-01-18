Radiohead Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

The dates surround the acclaimed British's band's headline set at this year's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival where they will be leading the lineup on April 14th and 21st.

Apart from the two weekend music festival appearances in Southern California, the band revealed plans to play additional shows in Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, Kansas City, Seattle, Portland (OR), Santa Barbara, and Berkeley.

The tickets for these new shows will be going on sale this Friday, January 20th.

Radiohead U.S. Spring Tour Dates:

03/30 - American Airlines Arena - Miami, FL

04/1 - Philips Arena - Atlanta, GA

04/3 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

04/5 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO

04/8 - Key Arena - Seattle, WA

04/9 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

04/11 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

04/14 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA

04/17 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

04/18 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

04/21 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA