Rolling Stones Documentary Coming To TV Next Month

The film, helmed by Brett Morgen, examines the legendary rock group's first twenty years from 1962 to 1981 and features exclusive interviews with past and present members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Mick Taylor, Ronnie Wood, and Bill Wyman.

The movie was originally released on DVD and Blu-ray in 2013 and is available here. The synopsis reads: "Taking its title from a lyric in Jumpin' Jack Flash, Crossfire Hurricane gives the viewer an intimate insight into exactly what it's like to be part of The Rolling Stones as they overcome denunciation, drugs, dissensions and death to become the definitive survivors.

"Over a year in the making and produced with the full co-operation and involvement of The Rolling Stones, Crossfire Hurricane is and will remain the definitive story of the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band."

AXS TV's Michele M. Dix had this to say, "Over the last 50 years, few bands have been as important and influential as The Rolling Stones. Crossfire Hurricane provides a fascinating glimpse at one of their most defining periods, giving viewers a unique opportunity to hear these incredible stories from the band, themselves."