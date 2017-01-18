Sanctuary Streaming Rare 1986 Demo

Guitarist Lenny Rutledge had this to say about the demo, which can be streamed here, "Die for My Sins was always one of my favorite Sanctuary songs to play live. On the Inception version we left off the intro and the song starts right into the main riff. I think this version has a real 'in your face' edge to it.

"I'm excited that after much effort we were able to restore these nearly destroyed master tapes. Now we can share the proper audio versions with all of our fans!"

The new collection features recently rediscovered 1986 studio recordings from the band which have been restored, remixed and remastered by Zeuss (Queensrÿche, Hatebreed) and is set to be released on February 24th.

The tracks were recorded at Triad Studios in Redmond, Washington and Studio One in White Center between April and July 1986. The band will be releasing the album in various limited edition color vinyl formats and a special edition digipak.