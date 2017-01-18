Singled Out: Karabas Barabas' Being A Man

The whole concept came from an incident a couple years back. When a drunk ex roommate asked me "What you know about being a man?" I started to think about the contrast between the old way of being a man--tough, brave, invincible--contrasted with the pressures of the modern man, who's become more emasculated, and about the social pressures and the parameters set on what a man should be.

One day at rehearsal Phranque was playing the main riff. I knew as soon as I heard it that it was going to have to be "what you know about being a man". So we started chanting it. Later that night on our way up to Massachusetts we wrote the verse's in the car. We wanted to capture the psyche of the modern man vs a man from the 40s.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!