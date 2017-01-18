Thomas Rhett Adds Dates To Home Team Tour

Rhett has so far announced the additional cites that have been added to the outing which is scheduled to kick off on February 23rd in Saginaw, MI at the Dow Event Center. Additional details are still to be announced.

Rhett had this to say, "It's unreal that we're adding dates before we've even had a chance to get started. It'd be impossible to pick which part of the tour I'm most excited about, but I can't wait to get back out there. We're going to make sure every last person at the show has a good time."

New 2017 Home Team Tour Cities:

London, UK

Birmingham, UK

Manchester, UK

Glasgow, UK

Belfast, UK

Abbotsford, BC

Dawson Creek, BC

Edmonton, AB

Lethbridge, AB

Regina, SK

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

Evansville, IN

Louisville, KY

Alpharetta, GA

Washington, DC

Columbia, SC

Pensacola, FL

Biloxi, MS

Columbia, MO

Kansas City, MO

Springfield, MO

Bismarck, ND

St Paul, MN

Omaha, NE