Bastille Add Dates To North American Tour

They will be kicking off the tour, which includes an appearance at this year's Coachella Festival, on March 24th in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre and wrapping things up on May 12th in Raleigh, NC at the Red Hat Amphitheatre.

The group will now be playing additional concerts in West Lafayette on April 2nd, Peoria on the 4th, San Francisco on April 23rd and Portland on the 25th.



Bastille - North American Wild, Wild World Tour Dates:

3/24 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

3/26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

3/27 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

3/28 Fairfax, VA Eagle Bank Arena

3/30 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

3/31 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

4/2 W. Lafayette, IN Elliott Hall of Music/Purdue University

4/3 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

4/4 Peoria, IL Bradley University

4/6 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Center

4/7 New Orleans, LA Bold Sphere Music at Championship Square

4/9 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre

4/11 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

4/13 Salt Lake City, UT UCCU Center

4/14 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

4/15 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/22 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/23 San Francisco, CA Greek Theatre

4/25 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

4/26 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre

4/27 Vancouver, BC UBC Thunderbird Arena

4/29 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

4/30 Bozeman. MT Theatre at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse



5/2 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre

5/3 Des Moines, IA 7 Flags Events Center

5/5 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre

5/6 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/7 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

5/9 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

5/10 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

5/12 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre