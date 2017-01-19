|
Country Hall Of Famer Bobby Bare Inks Deal For 1st Album In Five Years
.
Hypermedia Nashville announces that they have inked a new deal with Country Music Hall of Fame Member Bobby Bare and will be releasing the country legend's first album in five years in May. Bare had the following to say about the new record deal, "I have greatly enjoyed recording new material along with some fan favorites from my career. I look forward to working with Hypermedia Nashville on the release of this new project and getting feedback from my fans." Hypermedia Nashville President Max T. Barnes added, "We are excited to be working with the living legend, Bobby Bare. His songs continue to make us laugh and cry. "Bare has a wicked smart song sense and we can't wait for the world to hear the new project we are currently working on."
Bare had the following to say about the new record deal, "I have greatly enjoyed recording new material along with some fan favorites from my career. I look forward to working with Hypermedia Nashville on the release of this new project and getting feedback from my fans."
Hypermedia Nashville President Max T. Barnes added, "We are excited to be working with the living legend, Bobby Bare. His songs continue to make us laugh and cry.
"Bare has a wicked smart song sense and we can't wait for the world to hear the new project we are currently working on."
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money
• U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour
• Video From Black Sabbath's Final German Concert Goes Online
• Metallica Rock Classic Song With Lang Lang
• We Are The Ocean Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour
• Paul McCartney Reportedly Suing Over Beatles Songs
• Melvins, At The Drive-In Offshoot Crystal Fairy Album and Live Dates
• Brian May Announces Queen In 3-D Photo Book
• Allman Brothers In The Studio For Eat A Peach Anniversary
• Bastille Add Dates To North American Tour
• Spoon Announce New Album 'Hot Thoughts,' Stream First Song
• Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop To Rock Stephen Colbert
• The Killers Going 'Heavier' On New Album
• Vader Announce Strike Of The Empire U.S. Tour
• T2 Trainspotting Soundtrack Details Revealed
• Soundgarden Stream Rarity From Ultramega OK Deluxe Reissue
• Tankard Recording New Album 'One Foot In The Grave'
• Khemmis Announce U.S. Dates With Oathbreaker
• Moloch's Verwustung Getting Vinyl Reissue
• Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup
• Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated
• Radiohead Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates
• A Perfect Circle May Reveal New Music This Year
• Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys
• Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album
• Louis Tomlinson Recorded With Steve Aoki Amid Personal Tragedy
• Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna For TV Insult
• Tupac Biopic Being Released On His Birthday
• Skrillex Recruits Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper For New Video
• Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Third Annual Camp Mars
• The xx Perform New Songs On Jimmy Fallon
• Country Hall Of Famer Bobby Bare Inks Deal For 1st Album In Five Years
• Chris Lane To Perform On The Bachelor
• Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show Song Details Revealed
• Third Eye Blind Announce 'Summer Gods' Tour
• Vivica A. Fox Directs Thomas Hobbs 'We On' Video
• Lido and Santell Release Passion Project II
• Milky Chance Announce Album and Tour
• Mike Tyson Releases Soulja Boy Diss Track 'If You Show Up'
• Lil Wayne 'Tha Carter V' Track Clip Goes Online
• Jamiroquai Announce First Headline Shows In Six Years
• 7-Year-Old Nails Taylor Swift Impersonation
• Red Hot Chili Peppers and Imagine Dragons Lead Lollapalooza Paris
• Idina Menzel Announces North American Tour
• Dan + Shay Release 'How Not To' Video
• Eric Church Played 37 Songs During Tour Kick Off
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.