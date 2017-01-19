Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money

The stadium tours with the current line-up of Guns N' Roses with Slash and Duff back with frontman Axl Rose are reportedly raking in in excess of $5.5m per show.

But speaking to Guy 'Favazz' Favazza of the St. Louis, Missouri radio station KSHE, Fortus shot down suggestions the reunion was fuelled by dollar signs.

"No. Axl has been going on on time for years before [the reunion]," said Fortus. "It's been great. Is money the motivating factor for him? Absolutely not. I've never seen that guy motivated by money, as long as I've known him. Otherwise, this reunion would have happened a long time ago."

"Honestly, I don't think money was a motivating factor for anybody, other than the stars just seemed to align. We didn't have a bass player, we didn't have a guitar player. Really, that's how it sort of happened." Read more here.