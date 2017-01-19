Khemmis Announce U.S. Dates With Oathbreaker

01-19-2017

(Earsplit) Khemmis have announced that they will hitting the road this spring as the direct support for band for Oathbreaker on their upcoming US Spring tour. They will be promoting their new album "Hunted," which was released last October.



The newly-announced tour will see Khemmis delivering their epic, classic doom/metal to audiences across the western half of the country with Oathbreaker for twelve days. The first show takes place in Mesa on March 26th, the tour then winding through San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Boise, Salt Lake City, Denver, Kansas, Chicago, and ends in Detroit on April 6th.



Khemmis will also perform at Decibel Magazine's Beer & Metal Fest in Philadelphia on April 22nd and 23rd with Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Sleep, Pig Destroyer, Municipal Waste, Immolation, Krieg, and others. Additional tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.



Khemmis Tour Dates:

3/26/2017 The Underground - Mesa, AZ w/ Oathbreaker

3/27/2017 Soda Bar - San Diego, CA w/ Oathbreaker

3/28/2017 The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA w/ Oathbreaker

3/29/2017 Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA w/ Oathbreaker

3/30/2017 Ash Street Saloon - Portland, OR w/ Oathbreaker

3/31/2017 Highline - Seattle, WA w/ Oathbreaker

4/01/2017 The Shredder - Boise, ID w/ Oathbreaker

4/02/2017 Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT w/ Oathbreaker

4/03/2017 Marquis Theater - Denver, CO w/ Oathbreaker

4/04/2017 The Riot Room - Kansas, MO w/ Oathbreaker

4/05/2017 Subterranean - Chicago, IL w/ Oathbreaker

4/06/2017 El Club - Detroit, MI w/ Oathbreaker

4/22-23/2017 The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

Earsplit submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.