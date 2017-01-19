Lido and Santell Release Passion Project II

The new EP dives into their take on the future of R&B, building on the aesthetic of the previous collaboration while experimenting with new vibes and sounds for the this offering.

Collective influences ranging from Ginuwine and N'Sync to Mary J. Blige and other pop and R&B greats discernibly shine through as the musing over such an influential musical era has helped fuel their own articulation of classic.

baby-making music in 2017. This project follows Lido's debut album Everything, released on October 7th, showcasing his ability to transcend genres. Check out Passion Project II here.