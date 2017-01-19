Milky Chance Announce Album and Tour

Milky Chance - comprised of former schoolmates Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch -explains that "Cocoon" was inspired by trying to find a period of reflection on the runaway success of their first album, Sadnecessary. Or in Clemens' own words, "trying to find a place where you can be yourself and not be distracted; to slow down and reflect on yourself."

The band also announces a string of international & US tour dates kicking off in London on February 13th. Tickets go on sale today. It will be the first tour with new music from the band since the release of Sadnecessary three years ago. Fans will get a chance to hear new music off the upcoming album live before its release on March 17th.

Milky Chance "Before Blossom" Tour:

February 13th London Omeara United Kingdom

February 14th Amsterdam People's Place Netherlands

February 15th Brussels Botanique Belgium

February 17th Paris Les Etoiles Theatre France

February 20th Berlin Musik & Frieden Germany

February 21st Copenhagen Vega Denmark

February 22nd Stockholm Debaser Sweden

February 24th Vienna Chaya Fuera Austria

February 27th Zurich Plaza Switzerland

February 28th Milan Tunnel Club Italy

March 2nd Madrid Circulo de Bellas Artes Spain

March 8th Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom USA

March 10th San Francisco CA The Independent USA

March 15th Chicago, IL TBA USA

March 17th New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge USA

March 18th Toronto, ONT Lee's Palace Canada